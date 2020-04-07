Kenneth James Morris, 98, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 20, 1921, in Big Stone Gap, Va., a son of the late James Garfield and Mary Bell Hall Morris. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claude Morris; and sisters, Shirley Cross, Ada Carmack, Grace Fauson, Beatrice Swanson, and Mable Green. Kenneth was a loving husband and father. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. He worked at Univac for many years. Kenneth enjoyed nature and gardening, and was a bird and wildlife enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wanda Smeltzer Morris; daughter, Patty Wilson and husband Jim; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, especially Mike Rowell and wife Robin. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages, making phone calls or placing on-line condolences until formal services are held. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the loving caregivers who helped care for Kenneth. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Morris and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

