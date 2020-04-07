Kenneth James Morris, 98, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 20, 1921, in Big Stone Gap, Va., a son of the late James Garfield and Mary Bell Hall Morris. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claude Morris; and sisters, Shirley Cross, Ada Carmack, Grace Fauson, Beatrice Swanson, and Mable Green. Kenneth was a loving husband and father. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. He worked at Univac for many years. Kenneth enjoyed nature and gardening, and was a bird and wildlife enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wanda Smeltzer Morris; daughter, Patty Wilson and husband Jim; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, especially Mike Rowell and wife Robin. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages, making phone calls or placing on-line condolences until formal services are held. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the loving caregivers who helped care for Kenneth. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Morris and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Health district reports community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County, Va.
-
Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Mark Palmer departs Patrick Henry to take head-coaching job in Kentucky
-
Bond increased for Angela Boswell in vehicle theft case
-
Abingdon senior living facility resident tests positive for COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389