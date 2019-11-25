Morris, Haskel Cornell

WEBER CITY, Va. Haskel Cornell Morris, 76, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Holston Manor in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in Dungannon, Virginia, a son of the late Rev. Everson and Pearl Marshall Morris. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and he retired from Eastman Chemical Company after thirty-plus years. He graduated from Castlewood High School and West Point Military Police Academy and attended Abounding Grace Baptist Church in Jonesborough, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Sue Stone Morris; two daughters, Amy Hutchins and husband, Rodney, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Tierstan Bright and husband, Matt, of Hiltons, Virginia; one son, Kevin Morris and wife, Lisa, of Kingsport, Tennessee; seven sisters, June Johnson and husband, Junior, of Bristol, Virginia, Lila Collins and husband, Mack, of Castlewood, Virginia, Norma Collins of Castlewood, Virginia, Earlene Collins and husband, Lester, of Castlewood, Virginia, Irdella Collins and husband, Glen, of Dungannon, Virginia, Joyce Ann Morris of Weber City, Virginia, Arvenia Frazier and husband, Larry, of Kingsport, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Emily Hite and husband, Hunter, Evan Morris, Kate Pendleton, Rowan Bright, and Reese Bright; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service and interment for Haskel Cornell Morris will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia, with Deacon Wayne Curtis officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be James Collins, Gary Lee Bogan, Matt Bright, Rodney Hutchins, William Collins, Evan Morris, Hunter Hite, Blake Stone, and Chad Stone. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Chapman, Jack France, Rick Fields, Chris Fugate, and Chuck Stone. Online condolences may be sent to the Morris family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abounding Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, Attn: Keri Holloway, 1025 Depot Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock agrees to operate proposed Bristol casino
-
Kingsport woman charged with murder in overdose death of Bristol woman
-
VHSL Football Playoff Predictions
-
The Oak Ridge Boys scheduled to perform at The Paramount
-
THE SILENT WARRIORS: Symptoms began in June for Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas, followed by cancer diagnosis on July 11
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.