William E. "Bill" Morrell, age 85, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 3, 1934, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late James Edward and Grace E. Martin Morrell, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He owned and operated George and Sid's, and he was a retired engineer for Tenn. Eastman and Enterprise. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, a member of the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, and a member of the Bluff City Planning Commission. Bill's interests included Marine Industry, Aerospace, and dancing. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Pyle Morrell; daughter, Karen Self; and son, Billy Morrell. Surviving include his sister, Joan Littleford; children, Vickie Large and husband, Bryan, Gary Morrell and wife, Jayne, Timmy Morrell and wife, Rita, and Teresa Cross and husband, Ben; son-in-law, Brian Lewis Self; and grandchildren, Brian Phillip Self, Sydney Morrell, Calvin Cross, Lucy Cross, Jessica Cross, and Adam Morrell. The committal service for Bill will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. David Mizelle officiating. The entombment will follow. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
