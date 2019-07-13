Tony Elbert Morrell, age 79, of Bluff City, took his last breath on Earth and his first one in Heaven, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Life Care Greeneville, in Greeneville, Tennessee. He has no more pain and is walking with our savior, Jesus. Tony was born in Bluff City to the late James A. and Sarah Ann Elizabeth Massengill Morrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Morrell. Tony was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served our country in the United States Air force. He was a devoted Christian and was a member of Bible Baptist Church, of Elizabethton, where he was a former trustee, usher and church bus driver. Those left to cherish his memory include, his devoted wife of 60 years, Dimple Morrell of the home; a son, James Morrell, and his wife, Vickki, of Goose Creek, S.C.; a daughter, Diann Musgrove, and her husband, David, of Greeneville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Andrew Morrell, and his wife, Brittany, of CFAY Yokosuka, Japan, Adam Musgrove, and his wife, Ashley, of Greeneville, Tenn., Jerrika Morrell, of Goose Creek, S.C., and Matthew Musgrove, and fiancée, Miranda Chen, Knoxville, Tenn.; four great-grandchildren,; two brothers, Jerry Morrell, and his wife, Sherry, of Stoney Creek, Tenn., and Michael Morrell, of Bluff City, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews. A service to honor the life of Tony will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, with Pastor Frank Osborne, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Morrell Cemetery in Bluff City. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at 12:15 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, to go in procession. Active pallbearers will be, Andrew Morrell, Adam Musgrove, Matthew Musgrove, Myers Davis, Tim Davis, Hunter Hall and Dalton Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be, Danny Tolley, Dave Callahan, Bud Cross. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his sister-in-law, Bobbi Campos, and his nurse, Donna Greene, for the love and care shown to Tony. Mr. Morrell and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel, office 423-538-7131. Obituary Line 423-543-4917.