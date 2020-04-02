MARION, Va. Sue "Mushy" Roberson Morrell, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Abingdon, Va. Sue Morrell loved her family and her community. The passion of her life was being an educator. Mushy taught for 20 years and every student had a nickname, and a special place in her heart. Mushy loved them all and was beloved by all. Sue was very active in many areas. She volunteered with the Red Cross, past president of the Pilot Club, Hospice of Smyth County, Mount Rogers Shelter Home, Girl Scouts, Retired Teachers Association, Council at St. John's, Wilderness Road Garden Club, tutoring at the Atkins School, the Lincoln Theatre, loved singing in the Joyful Noise Choir, and always a smiling face at Francis Marion Manor. One of her proudest moments was being Grand Marshall in the Marion Kaleidoscope Christmas Parade. Her infectious smile and love for life will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Morrell; parents, Gus and Marie Roberson; grandson, Chris Wright; and two great-grandchildren. Sue is survived by her daughters, Harriett Roberts of Mesa, Ariz., Beth Hilton of Johnson City, Tenn., Nancy Breneman and husband, Jim of Las Vegas, Nev., and Pattie Lamie and husband, John of Emory, Va.; son, Scott Morrell and wife, Gwenda, of Forest, Va.; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several close cousins. A private family graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, Tenn. A celebration of Mushy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Sue "Mushy" Roberson Morrell, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sue's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
