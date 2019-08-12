Frieda J. Morrell, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 31, 1937, a daughter of the late King and Birdie Pyle, and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She owned and operated George and Sid's Business. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Morrell, and a step-daughter Karen Self. Surviving include her loving husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Morrell; children, Gary Morrell and wife, Jayne, Teresa Cross and husband, Ben, and Tim Morrell and wife, Rita; stepdaughter, Vickie Large and husband, Bryan; son-in-law, Brian Self; grandchildren, Sydney Morrell, Calvin Cross, Lucy Cross, Jessica Cross Peterson, and Brian Phillip Self; sisters, Priscilla Burch and Mary McGhee; great-grandchildren, Deven West, Hayden and Elaina Peterson; and sister-in-law, Joan Littleford and husband, Gordon. The service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The entombment will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.