Ernest Edward Morrell, age 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the VA Community Living Center. He was born April 17, 1926 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Edgar and Rosa Belle Carrier Morrell. Ernest was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Mason-Dixon Trucking. He was a member of Central Holston Christian Church. Ernest was an avid turkey and deer hunter and fly fisherman. Ernest was a good friend to all and never hesitated to help family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Hopson Morrell. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Rose Morrell Parker and husband, Bob; grandson, Charles Parker; and siblings, J.D. Morrell and Nell Campbell. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Steve Page officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Special thanks to the staff of Community Living Center and caregivers, Kathy Shelton, Tammy Ruehl, Kim Blevins, Lori Smith-Deel, Eileen Carrier, Ruby Barbe, Teresa Turner and Mary Gavlik. Memorials may be made to Northeast Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.