Morgan, Ralph Lewis

MARION, Va. Ralph Lewis Morgan, age 74, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence. As per Ralph's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. To share memories of Ralph Lewis Morgan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

