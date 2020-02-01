Morgan, Ralph Lewis

MARION, Va. Ralph Lewis Morgan, age 74, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence. As per Ralph's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. To share memories of Ralph Lewis Morgan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Former First Bank & Trust vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
-
Washington County supervisors hear casino plans
-
Sullivan woman seeking clemency to care for husband she tried to kill twice
-
Cherokee poised to acquire prime site in Sevier County
-
A detailed look at status of proposed casinos in legislation before Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas