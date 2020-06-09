Lowell Blaine Morgan, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Morgan; step-father, Alfred Farmer; and brothers, Larry Farmer and Gary Morgan. Lowell was born and raised in Clintwood, Va. Known for being strong willed, he joined the United States Army at age 17, where he was stationed in South Korea and the state of Washington. After leaving the Army, he resided in Illinois until 19 years ago when he moved to Bristol, Tenn. He was proud to be a retiree from Caterpillar Tractor Co. after 30 years and told amazing stories of his time spent at Cat. He loved reading, working with his hands and fishing, and these were only surpassed by the love he held for family. He is survived by his mother, Hazel (Mullins) Farmer; wife, Grace (Wagner) Morgan; son, Robert Morgan and wife Diane (Johnson); grandsons, Robert Morgan, Marc Morgan and Connor Morgan; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Francis (Farmer) Collins, Connie (Morgan) Montgomery Martinez, Deloris Morgan, Joann Morgan, Rita (Morgan) Mitchell and Eulene 'Sandy' Morgan-Thompson; brothers, Ken Morgan, Lloyd Farmer and Tom Morgan; and a large number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Mullins officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Morgan and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
