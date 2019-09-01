Jessica Elizabeth Morgan, 69, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

