Morgan, Jane Threatt

Jane Threatt Morgan, age 77, of Abingdon, Va., graduated from this earthly planet to be in a spiritual heaven. She lived a life in harmony filled with the universal spirit of love and the brotherhood of man. She leaves behind her husband, Rick Morgan of Abingdon; three stepchildren, Richard Morgan of Graniteville, S.C., Ruskin Morgan of Cary, N.C., and Elisabeth Igou of Knoxville, Tenn. She is also survived by two sisters, Jeanne Hoffman of Mars Hill, N.C., and Anne Dupuis of Dallas, Texas; and a brother, Ellison Hines Threatt of Greenville, S.C. She founded two national non-profit organizations; Rural American Women and In Our Own Way which was devoted to helping combat world hunger especially in the Appalachian Region. The Morgans ask that memorial donations be given to "The Pantry Fund Laura Craig" 204 Glenrochie Dr., Abingdon, VA 24211 to assist in hunger relief in Washington County. Jane attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Abingdon and was inspired by the music of the choir and organist of the church. A celebration of life may be planned for a future date. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Jane Threatt Morgan is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
In memory
