Ella Louise Trayer Morgan ABINGDON, Va. Ella Louise Trayer Morgan, age 106, died peacefully at her home, Friday evening, November 22, 2019. She was born September 14, 1913 in Pounding Mill, Virginia to the late Charles Herbert Trayer and Georgia Toney Trayer. Louise was educated in Tazewell County, Ben Johnston School of Nursing in Abingdon, and the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va. After earning her degree, she worked at Johnston Memorial Hospital and private duty. She married Frederick Gordan Morgan in Tazewell, Va. April 15, 1937 and lived in Abingdon until her death. In earlier years, she was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, an avid bridge player, flower gardener and loved to fish. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her brother, H. M. "Jack" Trayer; her sister, Peggy Trayer; and niece, Barbara "Babs" Trayer Michael. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Loretta Trayer and companion, Dr. Richard Wolfe, Bristol Va.; great-nephew, John Michael and wife, Helen, Clearwater, Florida; great-niece, Carolyn Musselman and husband, Don, Tampa, Florida, and their children, Emily and Trayer Musselman; great-niece, Julie Byrd and husband, Bill, Tampa, Florida, and their children, Michael, Dean and Evin. The family is forever grateful to Patty Wright for the loving care she gave Louise for 10 years and was by her side at death. Patty's care no doubt enabled "Miss Louise" to continue living in her own home. A special thanks also to her medical physician, Dr. Jonathan Swank, and her caregivers, Pam Fritz, Sandy Shupe and Samantha Wright. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va 24210 or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va. 24201. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:30 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joe A. Dunagen officiating. Interment will be held in Knollkreg Memorial Park with Dr. Richard Wolfe, William Byrd, Don Musselman, Michael Byrd, Dean Byrd, and John Michael serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Evin Byrd and Trayer Musselman. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Louise Trayer Morgan is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
