Moretz Jr., Willet M.

Willet M. Moretz Jr. BRISTOL, Tenn. Willet M. Moretz Jr., 84, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dante, Va., son of the late Willet and Audrey Moretz Sr. He was a coal miner at Clinchfield Coal Company and retired at Moss #3 prep plant. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in St. Paul, Va., and a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus Msgr. James J. Hickie Council 6695. He is survived by his wife, Helen Moretz; one daughter, Darlene Lyons, and husband, Michael of Bristol, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Allyson Lowe, and husband, Forrest of Nashville, Tenn., Alexandra Miller and husband, Nathan of Memphis, Tenn., and Andrea Lyons of Knoxville, Tenn.; one great-grandson, Lachlan Lowe; two sisters, Cornelia Jenkins of Castlewood, Va. and Wanda Rose and husband, Eddie of Castlewood, Va.; one brother, James Moretz and wife, Cindy of Hickory, N.C.; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass for Willet M. Moretz Jr. will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in St. Therese Catholic Church in St. Paul, Va. with Father Xavier Banasula officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in St. Therese Catholic Church in St. Paul, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Willet's name in honor of his great-grandson Lachlan to https://www.childrensheartfoundation.org/
