On the morning of Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a lengthy illness, Lettie Moran completed the final leg of her earthly journey and entered into heaven, her forever home. She was born in Lebanon, Va. to the late James Henry and Rose Abigail Waldron Repass. She was one of nine children. The family moved to Bluff City when the children were young. They lived on a farm where she and her siblings developed a strong work ethic and were all very close. Lettie loved the horses and gardening but spoke often of her dislike of worming the tobacco! Lettie graduated from Bluff City High and was awarded a chemistry scholarship to Berea College. Later as a young, adult she moved to Philadelphia, Pa. with her sister Joan. It was in Philadelphia that she met the love of her life, Patrick Moran. The first of their three precious daughters, was born there before she and her husband moved back to Bluff City. Her love and devotion to her husband never wavered as he endured countless surgeries and treatments over a 20 year span. She exemplified Christ's love for the church in the care, love and compassion with which she treated her husband. Ms. Moran was employed by Raytheon for almost 40 years. She was very proud of her work and always gave her very best to any assigned projects. She won numerous awards for superior job functions and suggestions. After retirement she enjoyed working at Catalog Overruns where she adored her boss Eddie Gang. Lettie had a servant's heart, she lived to serve and constantly looked for ways to make the lives of others better, especially her family. She was humble and generous, never seeking anything for herself. She had a fierce and dedicated love for her family. In her 80s, for over five years, she raised her three great-grandsons. She tirelessly did homework, showers, laundry and meals for her "boys". She saw that they attended church and learned about Jesus's love for them. Though her body failed her over the last few years, her brilliant mind remained sharp. She loved reading her Bible, watching Hallmark movies and eating desserts. Today she resides in Heaven, where God immediately wiped away all tears from her eyes. There will be no more death, nor sorrow, and forever she will be with the Lord. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Repass; and two sisters, June Wolff and Joan Joyce Malone. Those left to cherish Lettie Moran's memory include her three daughters, Kelly Riffey (Tim) of Arizona, Dorothy Patrice Stover of North Carolina, and Mallory Cross (Steven) of Bristol; sisters, Patty Spurgeon of Piney Flats, Virginia Crumley of Bluff City, Viki Chapman (Mike) of Mississippi; brothers, Robert Repass of North Carolina and Larry Repass (Brenda) of Alabama; three grandchildren; and four great-grandsons. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be conducted to honor the life of Ms. Lettie Moran. Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Autism Society of North Carolina, 306 Summit Street, Asheville, NC 28803. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Keith Cook, Dr. Jeff Farrow Dr. Fawwaz Hamati and her sweet caregiver, Zoe Dinkins; special niece, Regina Jannenga; special nephew John Malone; and special friends Doug Lewis, JoAnne Barbour and Peggy Fuller. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Lettie and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City Chapel. Office: (423)538-7131, service information line: (423) 543-4917.
