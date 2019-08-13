Rebecca "Becky" Moore, age 58, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Richmond, Indiana, on April 9, 1961, to the late Thurl and Virginia Hobbs Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Wayne Moore. Becky was a graduate of John S. Battle High School, Class of 1979. She went on to attend King College on a basketball scholarship where she obtained her Bachelor's degree. Becky was the owner/operator of Moore Improvement Company. Her joy was making her work look the absolute best and helping other people. She loved playing softball. She is survived by her loving partner of 31 years, Vickey Gillen; sisters, Barbara Hawkins and husband, Perry and Mary Morris and husband, Allen; brothers, Tim Moore and wife, Gail and Thurl Moore and wife, Tina; several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and longtime employee, Bo Hamm. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2019, at Mary's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1697 Mary's Chapel Road, Bristol, VA 24202, with Chaplain Ryan Wagoner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the ALS Association of Kingsport, 301 Louis Street #306, Kingsport, TN 37660. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, the doctors and nurses of UVA Charlottesville, and the ALS Foundation of Kingsport for the loving care of Becky during her illness. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Becky and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.