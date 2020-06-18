Michelle Lynn (Hodge) Moore Michelle Lynn (Hodge) Moore, 44, of Liberty Township, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Michelle was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on August 15, 1975, to Billy Hodge and Patty Wright. Michelle, who was a Bristol native, had lived the past 9 years in Ohio with her husband. Friends and family will tell you that Michelle's smile was infectious, her laugh was contagious, and her spirit was feisty. You never had to guess where Michelle stood on any topic, she always said what was on her mind. Michelle was a loving and giving person, especially when it came to her family. She was an attentive wife, proud mother, a doting Memaw, a caring daughter, a kind sister, and a loyal friend. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her husband of 14 years, Randy Moore; daughter, Ashley Jones and husband, Chris; stepdaughter, Elyse Ball and husband, Brad; brother, Sammy Watson and Tiffany; grandchildren, Jenna, Hunter, and Norah; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Curtis Moore; brother-in-law, Mark Moore and wife, Sarah; sister-in-law, Pam Blindt and husband, Dave; her faithful four-pawed friend, Buster; and special friend, April Davis. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Brad Ball, Mark Moore, Dave Blindt, Scott Davis, Jason Hawk, and Sammy Watson. Honorary pallbearers include Tyler Blindt, Brandon Moore, and David Ross. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the care team of the NSICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center especially to Linda, RN and Kelly, NP for their compassionate care of Michelle and family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In memory
