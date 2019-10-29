Michael Rolfe Moore, 74, of West Springfield, Virginia and formerly of Marion, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. in the Bridge Point Hospital National Harbor in Anacostia, Washington, D.C. Mr. Moore was taken ill early in January, 2019 and was hospitalized January 24 until his death. He was born on August 28, 1944 in Marion, Virginia, the son of the late Rolfe Emerson Moore and Edna M. (Dennis) Moore. He is the beloved husband of Trudy Jean (Peiffer) Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his children, Thad Brian Moore of Marion, Va., and Wendy Alison (Moore) Morgenstern of Silver Spring, Md. from his first wife, Anna Carolyn (Sharpe) Moore. Also, he was the stepfather of Krista Jean (Wagaman) Tran, Centreville, Va. and Amy Lyn (Wagaman) Lamb, Springfield, Va. and grandfather of Ryan Matthew Moore, Gavin William Moore and Garrett Steven Moore, all of Marion, Va. Michael (Mike) was preceded in death by his father, Rolfe Emerson Moore; mother, Edna M. (Dennis) Moore; and a sister, Barbara Jean (Moore) Hevener. Mr. Moore was married to the former Trudy Jean (Peiffer) Wagaman on January 17, 2004 in Clifton, Va. and has resided with her in their West Springfield residence prior to becoming ill. Mr. Moore was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Marion, Va. and graduated from Marion Senior High School with the class of 1962. He attended Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tenn. before joining the U.S. Army Reserves, Army 760th Engineering Company (LE). He served his country from 1964 to his honorable discharge in 1970. From 1976 to 1997, Mr. Moore was the owner of Rose Lawn Cemetery, Inc., Mount Rose Cemetery and the Virginia Monument Company, Marion and Glade Spring, Va. before selling the corporation to the Loewen Group in February of 1997. He was honored as "Businessman of the Year" in 1993 in Smyth County, by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. He was a speaker at numerous National and State Conventions as well as a Sales Consultant and Trainer. Additionally, Mr. Moore was a former chairman of the Smyth County Public Service Authority, Smyth County, Va. He was a former president of Thomas Bridge Water Corporation, Marion, Va. as well as a former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional 201 Facilities Study in Smyth County, Va. Meanwhile, he was also a past member of the Marion, Va. Jaycees, past member of Atkins, Va. and Adwolfe, Va. Ruritan Clubs, and a charter member of the Morning Rotary Club of Marion, Va. After selling his corporation, Mr. Moore was a Regional Trainer for the Loewen Group in West Virginia and Virginia from 1997 to 1998, He was Director of Sales for JACO Manufacturing, Atkins, Va. from 1998 to 2000. Then from 2001 to 2002 he was a Large Sales Specialist for National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Va. and Business Manager for Eastern Memorials, Manassas, Va. from 2002 to 2003. For thirteen years, he was Cemetery Manager for the Town of Herndon, Va., managing the Chestnut Grove Cemetery before his retirement, 2003 to 2016. Finally, he returned to Eastern Memorials in Manassas as a friend and consultant to the owner until he became ill in January 2019. Mr. Moore was a past member of the American Cemetery Association, Virginia Cemetery Association, Monument Builders of North America and Monument Builders of The Virginias. Mr. Moore's cremains will be interred at the Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, as well as Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, Virginia. The graveside service in Rose Lawn Cemetery will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join the 10 a.m. graveside service that morning and afterwards we are inviting friends and family to adjourn to the General Francis Marion Hotel Ballroom to share in food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the First United Methodist Food Pantry at 115 S Church St, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.
