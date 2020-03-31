Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA THROUGH WEDNESDAY... MOIST AND COLD NORTHWESTERLY FLOW WILL SUPPORT A TRANSITION FROM RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH WEDNESDAY ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED ABOVE 3500 FEET ELEVATION, WHILE SLIGHTLY HIGHER TOTALS POSSIBLE ABOVE 5000 FEET ELEVATION. THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, ROAN MOUNTAIN, AND HIGH KNOB, VIRGINIA CAN EXPECT PERIODS OF SNOW. SNOWFALL WILL TAPER OFF TO FLURRIES BY EARLY AFTERNOON WEDNESDAY. IF YOU PLAN ON TRAVELING ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN, BE PREPARED FOR POSSIBLE SNOW AND ICE COVERED ROADWAYS. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.