Moore, Georgia Frances Hutton

MEADOWVIEW, Va. On Saturday, November 30, 2019, the chimes of heaven rang calling Georgia Frances Hutton Moore, a beloved daughter of Washington County, Va., to a higher realm. She was born on September 23, 1941, to James Edward Hutton and Helen Holloway Hutton. Educated at Meadowview Elementary and High Schools and graduated from Emory and Henry College, she taught English for thirty-five years to thousands of students at Abingdon High School with enthusiasm, wit and compassion, gaining her their everlasting affection. Being a talented story teller, she often entertained her students with stories of good and evil, humorous happenings and home spun information gathered through the years. She is remembered for her generosity and legendary hospitality. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, William Wayne Moore Sr.; brother, William Edward Hutton; and sisters, Lillian Rachel Meek and Bonnie Holloway Reames Duncan. Her survivors include her son, William Wayne Moore Jr.; his wife, Patricia; her daughter, Chelse; and grandchildren, Marley Davis and Mason Pulley. Also surviving are her sister, Margaret Isabelle Naylor and husband, William Rudolph Naylor; brother, James Robert Hutton and wife, Catherine Clendenen Hutton and a special friend, Larry Tolbert. In addition, she leaves sixty-four nieces and nephews, in whose lives she was vitally interested, who (with spouses) are named honorary pallbearers. Numerous family pets will miss her kindly presence. She regularly attended Old Glade Presbyterian Church where she was a lifelong member and active in Church life. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holston Conference Cemetery in Emory, Va., with the Rev. Timothy Bird and Mrs. Catherine C. Hutton officiating. Those wishing to attend will gather at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, Tenn., 37203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Moore.
