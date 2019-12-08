ABINGDON, Va. Gay Ann Moore, age 78, passed away at Johnston Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Cranes Nest, Va., but had spent most of her life in Abingdon. She was a member of First Baptist Church; Damascus, Va. Gay worked for many years cleaning houses, even during her illness. She was known for her outgoing and feisty demeanor. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Wallace Moore; parents, George and Maxie J. Adkins; sisters, Ada Powers, Virginia Sanders, Catherine Large, and Delsie Dykes; brothers, Elmer Adkins and James "Bud" Adkins. Gay is survived by her daughters, Lynda Moore and husband, Marty Pannell, and Angie Spiva and husband, Rocky, both of Abingdon; grandchildren, Michael Williams, Bradley Williams, Hailey Pannell, Kim Orr, and Michelle Spiva; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Alderman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Serenity Gardens Mausoleum at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be Travis Watson, Mark Frasier, Dan Adkins, Don Adkins, Michael Williams, and Bill Fessel. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to one's choice of the following: First Baptist Church; 306 E. Laurel Ave.; Damascus, Va. 24236; American Liver Foundation @liverfoundation.org or 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; Susan G. Komen Foundation@ ww5.Komen.org or 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Dr. Spear, Dr. Sullivan, Dr. Jastan, the wonderful staff at Gastroenterology Associates, Wanda Williams and Wayne Cline, RN for the love and care shown to Gay during her illness. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Gay Ann Moore is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.