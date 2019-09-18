Elizabeth Ann Massengill Moore, age 89, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born on June 28, 1930, she was the only child of Annie Lynn Massengill and John Tipton Massengill. She was a graduate of Ward-Belmont College, Nashville, and The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, where she was a member of the ZTA Sorority. She met her future husband, Carl R. Moore there, at a fraternity social. They married and had four children. Elizabeth Ann was a true Southern belle who lived a colorful life in both East Tennessee, and Southern Florida, where she moved to care for her mother. She grew prize-winning roses, loved to travel to NYC for shopping trips, loved fast cars and airplanes. Nothing made her happier than fresh-out-of-the garden tomatoes, silver queen corn, and oregano. She was instrumental in the success of many projects in the Bristol area, including the Episcopal Day School (now Sullins Academy) which she co-founded with the Rev. Charles Bledsoe, and the development of Steele's Creek Park for recreation. She was most proud of the impact that her family's business, the SE Massengill Co, had on her hometown by providing hundreds of jobs, pharmaceutical advances, and various charitable donations that helped shape the community. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Janet Lynn Moore, and she will be laid to rest next to her. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Moore Lotz of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Dana Moore (Jack Isenhour) of Nashville, Tenn.; and her son, Randy Moore of Piney Flats, Tenn. She adored her three grandchildren, Tyler Lotz, Keaton Moore, and Adair Moore. Of the various names she had over the years, the one she preferred most was "Grandmommie." The family would like to thank her caregivers for the excellent care she received in her final years, especially Shelly Cathcart. If you would like to honor her memory, please send flowers to someone you love. Donations can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201. There will be a private graveside service. Friends wishing to remember her are welcome to join the family for a casual reception at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Moore family.