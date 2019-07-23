Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, ROANE, SCOTT, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, AND WASHINGTON. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * THROUGH 8AM TUESDAY MORNING. * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TODAY AND TONIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED THROUGH LATE TONIGHT, WITH SOME ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS, STREAMS, AND SMALL RIVERS MAY OCCUR AND CAUSE THEM TO OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&