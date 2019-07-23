Dr. Ernest "Ernie" Eugene Moore, age 87, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, following a lengthy illness. He was born on February 15, 1932, in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, to the late, Virgil Everett Moore and Lora Greer Moore. Ernest was a graduate of Hinton High School in Hinton West Virginia and went on to graduate from the University of West Virginia. He served his country as a Captain in the United Sates Army Medical Corp. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Moore came to Richlands, Virginia over 53 years ago and served our community as a doctor, first with the Mattie Williams Hospital, and then at the Washington Square Clinic for the last 37 years. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richlands, Virginia. He had dedicated his life to caring for others, but he also found great pride in being a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is the last surviving member of his family and in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Meyer Moore; sister, Margaret Meador; brother, Virgil Moore; and granddaughter, Carey Mills. Those who remain to carry on his spirit are his daughters, Barbara Moore Mills-Neighoff and husband, Ted, of Vienna, Md. and Lora Beth Reece and husband, Neil, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; his sons, Tom Moore of Roswell, Ga. and Robert E. Moore and wife, Debbie, of Big Stone Gap, Va.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Witt, T.J. Moore, Ben Moore, and Mary Shea Mills; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Witt, Bryson Moore, Everett Witt, Loren Witt, and Colton Moore; special caregivers, staff of Commonwealth Senior Living , staff of Legacy Hospice and Brenda Rose. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Richlands, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with the Rev. Rod Tkach officiating. Interent will follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Grandsons and relatives will serve as pallbearers. The family will begin receiving friends at 1 p.m. on Wednesday until time of service. Casey-Shortt VFW Post # 9640 will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, as the Lord lays on your hearts, donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands, VA 24641, Legacy Hospice 1963 Second Street, Richlands, VA 24641, or the Alzheimer Foundation of America 322 Eight Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in memory of Dr. Ernie Moore. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com