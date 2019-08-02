Daisy "Nancy" Josephine Moore, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 1, 2019, at NHC of Johnson City. She was born on March 6, 1925, in Castlewood, Va., a daughter of the late George and Bessie Shannon Lampkins. Nancy had lived in the Bristol area since 1947 and retired from Unisys. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rubin Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Spence and husband, Larry; son, Mack Moore and fiancée, Kathy Craft; grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Bryan Moore and wife, Nicole, Rob Spence and wife, Susan, Greg Spence and wife, Amy, and Dr. Angie Dabbs and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Josh Johnson, Chelsea Johnson, Matthew Moore, Ella Moore, Dean Spence, Lauren Spence, Courtney Spence, Piper Spence, Peyton Spence, Summer Spence, Riley Dabbs, and Lilly Dabbs; brother-in-law, Albert Moore and wife, Glenna; sister-in-law, Juanita Moore; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony French and Rev. Joe Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staff at NHC of Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1400 Southside Ave. Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.