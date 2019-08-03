Daisy "Nancy" Josephine Moore, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at NHC of Johnson City. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony French officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.