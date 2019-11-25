Moon, Marilyn Kay

Marilyn Kay Moon, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1957 and worked for Citizen Bank. She was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church and sung in their choir. Survivors include her daughter, Robin (Pete) Mattson; sons, Noel (Lisa) Moon and Chris Moon. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Moon family.
