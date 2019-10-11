KINGSPORT, Tenn. Eileen Godsey Moody, 94, Kingsport, Tenn., died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born on March 4, 1925, in Bristol, Tenn., to Clarence and Lola Godsey, she spent most of her life in Kingsport. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1943, and was the oldest surviving member of her graduating class. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn., and attended Sunnyside Baptist in Kingsport until her health declined. In 1944, Eileen married her high school sweetheart, Fred Moody, and together they raised six children. Most of her life was served as a homemaker to her family. Eileen was amazing, never complained, or asked for any help. Because of her strong will and determination, she lived independently until two weeks prior to her death. Eileen was a strong matriarch of her family. She was the glue that held it all together. Because of her dedication, passion, and prioritization for family, she created a large, loving family that she guided with advice, rooted in faith, morality, and love. Eileen cherished her large family gatherings, babysitting her grandchildren, hosting family parties, and embracing her quiet time. She is best remembered for being hardworking, and passionate for the love, and company of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; brother, Howard Godsey; sister, Genevieve Collier, and a host of wonderful in laws. Eileen is survived by her children, Jeff, Stephanie Grills, Kippie Corradino (Greg), Risha Rinker (David), Gretchen Witt, and Chad (Ginger); seven grandchildren, Paul Johnson, Kristen Sharp, Adam Rinker, Landon Witt, Leah Daulerio, Kayla Smith, Kendyl Bowyer, Callie Hutchins, and Colton Begley; 11 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Landon, Jonah, Mila, Laela, Eli, Genevieve, Calvin, Ezra, Simon, and Halston, with two additional great-grandchildren on the way, Witt and Marlowe; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lilly Godsey. The family extends gratitude to the wonderful caregivers, known as Eileen's tribe, who stepped up, going above and beyond, providing care, comfort, and support to Eileen, while being the 'calm during the storm' for the family, until the end. Erika Weatherford, Courtney McCowan, and Tammy Fisher, will always be cherished by the Moody family. Receiving of friends will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport. A celebration service will be held in the chapel at 2 p.m., with Chaplin Ed Talley officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Robby Bowyer, Adam Rinker, Fran Daulerio, Landon Witt, Grant Smith, and Eric Hutchins. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Eileen's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or 1-800-822-6344. ID #11761905 Online condolences may be made to the Moody family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Moody family.
