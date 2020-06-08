Montgomery, Eula Gray Terry

SALTVILLE, Va. Eula Gray Terry Montgomery, age 85, passed away at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Montgomery; son, Mike Montgomery; parents, Luther and America Terry; sisters, Edith Cope and Betty Harris; and brother, John Terry. She is survived by her sons, Mark Montgomery and wife, Tammy, and Lloyd Montgomery and wife, Tonya; daughter, Jodi Counts and husband, Mike; special grandson, Wesley Taylor; special niece, Lesa Terry; many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Chuck Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St., Richmond, Va., 23220 Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Eula Montgomery Family.
