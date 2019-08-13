Archie Lee Monk, age 83, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born on February 20, 1936, in Amonate, Va., he was the son of the late Conley and Lula Stinson Monk. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and later the coal mines. He enjoyed primitive quartet gospel music, writing poetry, wood-working, VT Hokie Football, and eating desserts. He will be remembered for his positive attitude-always saying "I'm fair for a middle-aged fellow", and kind heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis D. Monk and Ralph E. Monk. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, whom he adored, Yvonne S. Monk; daughters, Vanessa Hankins, and Lori Rose (Ed Lyda); grandchildren, Joshua Hankins (Shasta), Ashley Hankins, and Brittany Tate; great-grandchildren, Sara Hankins and Brantley Tate; and one brother, Roger Monk (Carol). The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 6 until 7:45 p.m. The burial will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Bandy, Dewey Davenport, Jerry Farmer, Jeff Hashbarger, Robert Monk, and Alex Todt. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Bandy and John Peltier. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Caris Hospice and the wonderful staff for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.