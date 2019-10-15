ABINGDON, Va. Ms. Debbie Lynn Molino, age 55, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Select Medical Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee after a brief Illness. Funeral arrangements for Debbie Molino will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia is honored to serve the family of Debbie L. Molino.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
New store in Bristol sells lightly used women’s clothes, accessories, home decor
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **