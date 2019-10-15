ABINGDON, Va. Ms. Debbie Lynn Molino, age 55, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Select Medical Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee after a brief Illness. Funeral arrangements for Debbie Molino will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia is honored to serve the family of Debbie L. Molino.

