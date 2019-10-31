ABINGDON, Va. Ms. Debbie Lynn Molino, age 55, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Select Medical Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee, after a brief Illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Parrot-Deel family cemetery in Haysi, Va., with Danny Deel officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:15 p.m. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia is honored to serve the family of Debbie L. Molino.

