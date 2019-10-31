ABINGDON, Va. Ms. Debbie Lynn Molino, age 55, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Select Medical Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee, after a brief Illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Parrot-Deel family cemetery in Haysi, Va., with Danny Deel officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:15 p.m. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia is honored to serve the family of Debbie L. Molino.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Your View: Greg Hogston wearing uniform is misrepresenting himself to voters
-
Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon
-
Washington County sheriff’s candidates raise more than $54K
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry (Region 1D), Ridgeview (Region 2D) still atop ratings entering penultimate week of regular season
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Sandy Rogers raised the bar as RB at Richlands and E&H
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.