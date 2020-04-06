Sandra "Sandy" Odum Mitchell, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was born on March 4, 1945, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Rollin L. and Hazel Smith Odum. Sandy attended Gethsemane Baptist Church, She loved to work in her flowers and enjoyed collecting frogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Harry R. Mitchell; and infant brother, Franklin Odum. Survivors include her daughter, Tamera "Tammy" M. Rogers and husband, Michael; siblings, William "Bill" Odum and wife Cheri, James "Steve" Odum and wife, Karen, Kenneth "Kemp" Odum, Dwight "David" Odum and Cathy, Barbara "Bobbie" Lewis and husband, Stanley, and Mary Doss; two grand-dogs, Maggie and Lilly, who she loved dearly; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport, Dr. Shawn Nelson and Staff and all the doctors and staff at ETSU Family Physicians of Bristol. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

