Mitchell, Littie May

GLADE SPRING, Va. Littie May Mitchell, age 94, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was a very strong and loving lady that lived life to the fullest, and was a mother to all. Littie was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Ednie Osborne; husband, Jessie Mitchell; daughter, Shirley Jackson; sister, Vergie Bordwine; brothers, McKinley, Melvin, Earl, Howard, and Bill Osborne. She is survived by her son, Dennis Mitchell and wife, Teresa; brother, Roy Osborne; sisters, Gladys Osborne and Mary Swob; grandchildren, Teresa Johnson and husband, Bobby, and Wanda Michelle Collins and husband, Kenny; grandsons, Nick Jackson and wife, Twana, Wade Jackson and wife, Tammy, Mike Jackson and wife, Donna, and Denny Mitchell and wife, Melissa; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with Brother Denny Mitchell and Pastor Wade Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Littie may Mitchell family.

