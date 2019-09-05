SALTVILLE, Va. Vivian Blanche Brickey Minton, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She loved all of her grandchildren and family dearly. She was a member of the Cardwell Town Freewill Baptist Church. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Maxie Price Brickey; her husband, Roy Minton; and her siblings, Charles Brickey, Judith Roberts, Nell Hodge, Pearl Talbert and Jack Price. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Moore of Saltville, Va.; her son, Allen Minton and wife, Bettie, of Abingdon, Va.; two grandchildren, Jeff Moore and wife, Camille, of Saltville, Va., and Brenna Hinchey and husband, Erik, of Abingdon, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Moore, Colby Hinchey and wife, Cecilia, Emily Hinchey, and Elizabeth Hinchey; one great great-granddaughter, Opal Hinchey; sister, Elsie Adams; brother, Ronnie Brickey and wife, Sonia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Special thanks to Greever's Clinic in Chilhowie, Va. and also a special thanks to the Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Vivian Blanche Brickey Minton family.

