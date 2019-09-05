SALTVILLE, Va. Vivian Blanche Brickey Minton, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She loved all of her grandchildren and family dearly. She was a member of the Cardwell Town Freewill Baptist Church. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Maxie Price Brickey; her husband, Roy Minton; and her siblings, Charles Brickey, Judith Roberts, Nell Hodge, Pearl Talbert and Jack Price. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Moore of Saltville, Va.; her son, Allen Minton and wife, Bettie, of Abingdon, Va.; two grandchildren, Jeff Moore and wife, Camille, of Saltville, Va., and Brenna Hinchey and husband, Erik, of Abingdon, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Moore, Colby Hinchey and wife, Cecilia, Emily Hinchey, and Elizabeth Hinchey; one great great-granddaughter, Opal Hinchey; sister, Elsie Adams; brother, Ronnie Brickey and wife, Sonia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Special thanks to Greever's Clinic in Chilhowie, Va. and also a special thanks to the Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Vivian Blanche Brickey Minton family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise County Central, Tazewell, Union, Patrick Henry, Holston display overpowering run games in season-opening wins
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Gate City shocks Richlands, 34-29
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…