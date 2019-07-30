BRISTOL, Va. John Wesley "Wes" Minnick Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly at Bristol Regional Medical Center on July 27, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1954, to John and Mary Wyatt Minnick in Richlands, Virginia. Wes graduated from Iaeger High School, Iaeger, West Virginia, in 1971 and attended West Virginia University, pursuing a degree in engineering before joining the United States Navy in 1972. Chief Minnick had an outstanding career in the Navy. He served on the USS Saratoga (CV 60), the USS Clamagore (SS 343), the USS Trepang (SSN 674), the USS Flying Fish (SSN 673) and the USS Francis Scott Key (SSBN 657). He was also a recruiter, teacher, and mentor to countless young sailors. Mr. Minnick is survived by his wife, Sandra Minnick; sons, Brian Minnick and wife, Heather, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, and Zachary Howell, of Bristol, Virginia; daughter, Amie Huffman and fiancé, Shawn Potter, of Abingdon, Virginia; brother, Dennis "Tim" Minnick of Bluefield, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Todd Eastridge of Bristol, Virginia; sisters, Barbara Waddell and husband, Curtis, of Meadowview, Virginia, and Laryssa Turley and husband, Wayne, of Abingdon, Virginia; three grandsons, Cody, Christian, and Caleb Minnick of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Minnick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Minnick and infant sisters, Millie Elaine and Jennifer Lynn, twins who passed at birth. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., with a service to follow at 6 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Wyatt Family Cemetery in Paynesville, West Virginia, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Minnick.