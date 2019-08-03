Ruth Minnick, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1177 Fairview School Rd, Blountville, Tenn., with Pastor Dwayne Locklear officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home, 223 Oakwood Rd, Blountville, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.