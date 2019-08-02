Ruth Minnick, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer E. Minnick; daughter, Doris Marie Minnick; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Minnick and wife, Patty, Dennis Minnick and wife, Sue, Bud Minnick and wife, Tami, Rita Minnick, JoAnn Slayton and husband, Rick, Sandy Casaday and husband, Steve, and Clifford Minnick and wife, Teresa; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Also an abundance of friends she chose to call family. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1177 Fairview School Rd., Blountville, Tenn., with Pastor Dwayne Locklear officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home, 223 Oakwood Rd, Blountville, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.