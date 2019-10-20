Patsy Eileen Mink, age 79, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born August 16, 1940, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Bill and Grace Lambert Chapman. Patsy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Blountville. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Jimmy Mink; son, James Mink and wife, Clarissa; grandson, Pike Mink; granddaughters, Ava and Abigail Mink; brothers, Roy, Bill and Mike Chapman and spouses; several nieces and nephews; and a very special niece, Stacy Rosenbaum. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Mink and Thomas Mink officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Dickie, Jerry and Jeffrey Cotter, Bill Mink and Roger Crouch. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.