ABINGDON, Va. John Franklin "Frank" Mink, age 84, passed on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home after extended illness. He was born on June 12, 1935, in Washington County, Va., the only son of the late William McKinley and Doshia Stevens Mink. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Abingdon Bible Church. Frank was employed by Appalachain Oil for 25 years. He loved working in his yard on his John Deere tractor and fellowshipping with his McDonalds friends and family. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Wanda Roberts, Loma Crosswhite, and Judith Mink; and grandson, Ben Mink. He is survived by his adoring wife of 63 years, Joyce Boggs Mink; son, Curtis Mink and wife, Tina; daughter, Carolyn Kelly and husband, Allen; sister, Wilma Davis; granddaughter, Samantha Head and husband, Casey; grandson, Drew Shortridge and wife, Laura; four step grandchildren, Jonathan Kelly, Brooke Higgins, Chris Blevins, and Emily Blevins; two great-grandchildren, Tate and Tucker; seven step great-grandchildren, Caden, Carley, Harper, Andrew, Hayley, Sam, and Emmilyn; his beloved dog, Jake; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. Paul Bufford officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/, in memory of Frank Mink. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of John Franklin Mink is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.