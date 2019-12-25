Edward David Miller Sr., SMSgt USAF Retired, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born November 1, 1930 in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Cantrell and Katherine Fellows Miller. Edward was a 1948 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va. He retired from the U.S. Air Force. After retirement he worked for the U.S. Postal service until 1996. He was an active member of Salvation Army Church of Bristol and played the baritone horn in the Salvation Army Band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. "Pat" Hulbert Miller; infant daughter, Barbara Ann Miller. Survivors include his children, Edward D. Miller Jr., Pamela McCall, Paul Miller and wife, Karen, Julia Flannagan and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Edward Miller III, Christopher Miller and wife, Anna, Emily Ruter and husband, Jarred, Katherine Eaves and husband, Cooper, Jeff McCall and wife, Tabatha, Joshua McCall and wife, Kimberly, Drew McCall and wife, Samantha, and T.J. Flannagan; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Major Art Fultz officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Jeff McCall, Drew McCall, Eddie Miller, Chris Miller, Katie Miller and T.J. Flannagan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wreath Fund at Mountain Home VA, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
