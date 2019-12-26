Edward David Miller Sr. SMSgt USAF Retired, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Major Art Fultz officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
