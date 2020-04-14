Richard Franklin Miller, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1946, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Champ and Opal Burnette Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Mr. Miller worked as an inspector for the State of Tennessee with over 36 years of service. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Miller. Surviving include his wife of 56 years, Carol Miller; son, Bryan Richard Miller; brother, Jeff Miller; and brother-in-law, Michael Bridgeman. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com event ID is WeaverFH and password is OUAKNV. The private burial will be held in Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

