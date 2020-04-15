Richard Franklin Miller, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com event ID is WeaverFH and password is OUAKNV. The private burial will be held in Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

