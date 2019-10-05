Michael Miller, 54, owner of M & M HVAC for over 30 years, passed away after a brief battle with cancer at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 02, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of the Blountville area. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Miller; and maternal grandparents, Herbie and Mabel Fleenor. Michael is survived by his wife, Veronica Miller; son, Michael Thomas Miller; daughter, Katelyn Jones; mother, Shirley Miller; brothers, David (Robin) Miller and Darrell Miller, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Prayer. Pallbearers will be David Ashbrook, Tom Ashbrook, Stanley Frady, Logan Gilliam, Chris Miller, and Justin Fink. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to East Tennessee Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Michael Miller.

