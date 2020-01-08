Miller, Lois Ann

Lois Ann Miller, 82, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Lois was born and raised in Bristol, Tenn. She graduated from Bluff City High School. She loved working in her roses and taking care of her fur-babies, Sassy and Ti. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Paul O'dell Sr. and Grace Ball O'dell; her husband, Robert William Miller Sr.; a sister, Doris Payne; and her son, Robert Miller Jr. Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Terry Miller; and her son, William Miller; two sisters, Nancy Cole and Carolyn Gilmore; one brother, Paul O'dell Jr. and wife, Tammy; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN 37617 from 6 until 8 p.m. Mrs. Miller will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 654, Blountville, TN 37617. Phone #423-239-5237. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery, 423-323-3838, is honored to serve the family of Lois Ann Miller.
