CHILHOWIE, Va. Geneva Woodward Miller, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Geneva was born on March 4, 1930, in Meadowview, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dewey and Lula Lloyd Woodward; her loving husband of 67 years, Urshel E. Miller Sr.; her son, Urshel "Ernie" Miller Jr.; and two sisters, Jenny Harrington and Helen Johnston. Geneva retired after 18 1/2 years of service from the SWVA Mental Health Institute as a CNA. She loved her Lord and was a faithful member at Faith Fellowship Church. She enjoyed crocheting and listening to southern gospel groups such as the Primitives and McKameys. She also spent much of her time reading her Bible and praying. Geneva was a dedicated prayer warrior, constantly praying for her family, church, and anyone that was in need. She will be cherished by her family as a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that was always on the go. Whether it was shopping with her daughters or going to church, she loved to be doing something. She is survived by her eight children, Carlos Dewey "CD" Miller and wife, Susie, of Chilhowie, Dreama Wilkinson of Chilhowie, Janie McGlocklin and husband, Glenn, of Meadowview, Jackie Miller of Chilhowie, Sheila Warren and husband, Joe, of Chilhowie, Randy Miller of Chilhowie, David Miller and wife, Debbie Sue, of Chilhowie, and Jeffrey Miller and wife, Donna; sister, Mary Burke; daughter-in-law, Lisa Ann Miller of Chilhowie; 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, her church family; and special friends, Janie Holman, Ann Collins, and Joyce and Charles Sturgill. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 25, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Robert Blevins and Glenn McGlocklin officiating. Interment will follow at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019, at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Miller family.