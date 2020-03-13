Gene McKinley Miller, age 44, of Kodak, Tennessee, passed away at Tenova Turkey Creek Hospital, due to heart complications on March 11, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, June 10, 1975. Gene was a graduate of Hixson High School. He was a student at ITT Technical Institute of Technology, also a graduate of East Tennessee Truck Driving Institute. Gene enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His favorite Hobbies were fishing and was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee football program. He also enjoyed being in nature and numerous outdoor activities. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Ferd Ellis Miller Jr. He was survived by his mother, Wanda Davidson Parks; stepfather, Steve Parks; brother, Wayne Miller; his children, Zackery Miller, Autumn Miller, April Miller, and Tanis Miller; and half-sisters, Amy Kaufman, Kelly Tate, and Kristina Giordano. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Miller, Larry Miller, Christopher Miller, David Miller, Jonathan Holcomb, and Jason Tate. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. with David Miller officiating, interment will follow in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.

