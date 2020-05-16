Miller, Betty Jean Robbins

Betty Jean Robbins Miller, loving mother to her two children, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born on April 6, 1949, in Bristol, Va., and was a lifelong resident of the Bluff City area. Betty was a school teacher for 26 years for the Bristol Virginia City School System. She was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Susie Steffey Robbins. Survivors include her daughter, Rachael Miller; son, Adam Miller; father, Howard Robbins; and sister, Hazel Robbins. A private graveside service will be held at Crumley Cemetery with Pastor Mark Fowler officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be David Baker, Joey Baker and Raymond Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, Building Fund, 108 Pleasant Beach Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

