Miller, Anthony Ray "Tony"

Anthony Ray "Tony" Miller, age 59, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1961, in Jefferson, N.C. Tony graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1979 and was a star athlete. He took pride in being a Mason and a Shriner. For over 30 years Tony endured a very rare brain tumor that cost him his sight, but Tony's faith never waivered. He used his journey to teach others about God's grace and love as a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Marion and Ilean Miller; one stepbrother, Charles Anthony Miller, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Catherine; one son, Bryan Miller; stepdaughter, Amanda Cook and husband Jake; and stepson, Brandon Eskridge. He is survived by sister, Kelly M. London and husband, Glenn; brothers, Brandon Miller and wife, Lauren, Marty Miller, and Rusty Miller and wife, Melinda. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church Helping Hands Ministry, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon VA 24210, or Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 580 Grant Houck Rd., Todd, NC 28684. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach, S.C. is serving the Miller family.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Rural King seeks tax rebates from county
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
Washington County, Va. Administrator declares state of emergency due to storm damage and flooding
-
New report details Virginia COVID-19 cases
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389