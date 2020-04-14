Miller, Anthony Ray "Tony"

Anthony Ray "Tony" Miller, age 59, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1961, in Jefferson, N.C. Tony graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1979 and was a star athlete. He took pride in being a Mason and a Shriner. For over 30 years Tony endured a very rare brain tumor that cost him his sight, but Tony's faith never waivered. He used his journey to teach others about God's grace and love as a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Marion and Ilean Miller; one stepbrother, Charles Anthony Miller, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Catherine; one son, Bryan Miller; stepdaughter, Amanda Cook and husband Jake; and stepson, Brandon Eskridge. He is survived by sister, Kelly M. London and husband, Glenn; brothers, Brandon Miller and wife, Lauren, Marty Miller, and Rusty Miller and wife, Melinda. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church Helping Hands Ministry, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon VA 24210, or Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 580 Grant Houck Rd., Todd, NC 28684. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach, S.C. is serving the Miller family.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments