Anna Lou Miller, age 89, finished her race on this earth on Monday, July 29, 2019, and is now celebrating her victory in the presence of her Savior. Anna loved to sing and play hymns on the piano and proclaimed Jesus to all those she would meet. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Wayne Miller; two sons, Ken Miller and Richard Hill and wife, Gail; six grandchildren, Ben Miller and Lauren, Alex Miller, Chrystal Gonzalez, Heather Turner and husband, Michael, Frank Morrison, and Hank Hill and wife, Monte-Anne; and a host of great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Pope officiating. The graveside service will follow at Miller Family Cemetery off Reedy Creek Road, in Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ballad Hospice, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Miller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.