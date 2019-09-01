Peggy Milhorn, a long-time resident of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born on November 20, 1935, in Trinidad, Texas, a daughter of the late Rev. John "J.C." and Grace Blalock. Peggy was the youngest of four children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Stuard "Stu" Milhorn in 2016. Peggy loved the Lord, loved her husband and her family fiercely, and will be remembered for her kindness and generosity of spirit. Peggy rarely met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel better for having known her. Peggy is survived by her two children, Becky Littleton and Don "Randy" Jones; step-children, Ronnie Milhorn and Jacklyn Milhorn; grandchildren, Josh Littleton, Alex Littleton, Nick Jones, Eric Milhorn and Crystal Thompson; and five great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy. She is also survived by her sister, Billie Patton, of Nashville, Tenn.; her nieces and nephews; and her caretaker, Susan Vaughn. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at South Bristol United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ray Amos Jr. officiating. A committal and entombment service will follow in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Peggy and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
